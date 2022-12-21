DB Derek Williams Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Westgate (New Iberia, LA) safety Derek Williams, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Williams, who stands at 6-2 and weighs in at 185 pounds, is arguably the top defensive back in the class of 2023, as he's the No. 4 overall safety in the country per 247's rankings.

Williams committed to Texas on June 27, just three days after taking an official visit to the Forty Acres on June 24. He chose the Longhorns over elite programs like Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

He was the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for coach Steve Sarkisian and the second safety in the class at the time of his commitment.

If not for Isidore Newman (LA) quarterback Arch Manning, Williams would arguably be the top commit in the class of 2023 for Texas. He pledged to the program four days after Manning shook the recruiting world with his own commitment.

