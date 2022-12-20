WR Agiye Hall Leaves Longhorns Program

AUSTIN - The turnover at the wide receiver position has continued for the Texas Longhorns with talented pass catcher Agiye Hall reportedly leaving the program.

Hall, who originally transferred to Texas after his first season at Alabama, had a troubled tenure in Austin, playing in just three games, and making one catch.

Hall was arrested in August on criminal mischief charges and was booked into a Travis Country Jail and was suspended indefinitely from the program, eventually returning after the season opener.

“We’re working with Agiye. We’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team," Sarkisian said after Hall's suspension. "The goal for him, the goal for us, is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduating from the University of Texas, and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than than he was when he arrived. So we’re putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Final, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

Hall will now head to the transfer portal in hopes of finding his third destination in three years.

