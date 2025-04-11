Disturbing Details Emerge In Isaiah Bond Sexual Assault Case
Warning, some of the content in this article is disturbing in nature.
New details have emerged in the sexual assault case that is pending against former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday, Bond turned himself over to Frisco (Dallas-Fort Worth) police on Thursday morning due to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.
Bond posted bond and was later released.
On Friday, WFAA in Dallas reported additional details from Bond's case that were obtained from the police affidavit, and they do not paint the former Longhorn in a good light.
Per the affidavit, police met with the victim in the case on Feb. 6 at Methodist Hospital in Dallas. In that interview, she indicated to police that their communication started via social media while Bond was in the area training for the 2025 NFL Draft. Those conversations turned sexual in nature, eventually leading to the pair meeting in person.
Per the victim, she became uncomfortable with the situation and asked Bond to step away, and that she was in pain. Bond allegedly refused her request by "using his body weight against her and covering her mouth," per WFAA.
The report also details their conversations, in which Bond allegedly stated that "alcohol makes me do things." He also reportedly asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement, which the victim refused to sign, per the affidavit. Bond also allegedly offered the victim money. The woman then reportedly texted Bond in what WFAA described as a "pretextual interview" which Bond eventually did.
Bond released a statement shortly after the news broke, pleading with the public to wait until all the facts emerged before making a judgment.
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Sexual assault is a second-degree felony in the state of Texas and carries a penalty of 2-20 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000, per RAINN.org.
If you are a victim of sexual assault please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.