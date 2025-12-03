Texas WBB Coach Vic Schaefer Baffled by College Football Playoff Situation

9-3 is ugly. There is no denying that. However, if you take a closer look, Texas’ 9-3 record may be more impressive than most teams’ 10-2 records.

The College Football Playoff system is flawed as it is, and the number of teams that could win it all on the outside looking in is exactly why.

With the talented Texas Longhorns being one of those teams shut out of the playoff picture, women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer could not wrap his head around the selection committee’s thought process.

Vic Schaefer Can’t Believe His Eyes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"It blows my mind that it's even a topic of conversation,” Schaefer said. “When you look at our schedule, our strength of schedule, which, if I'm not mistaken, in the CFP (list of) things that are important, the first line says something about strength of schedule. I'm pretty sure ours is one, two or three in that line somewhere.”

Texas has losses to unranked Florida, No. 3 Georgia and and No. 1 Ohio State, and possesses three Top-10 wins of its own. The Longhorns’ resume leaves most College Football Playoff teams in their dust.

“You look at some of those teams and their schedule that are going to get in, it ain't even apples,” Schaefer said. “It's not even fruit-to-fruit, much less apples-to-oranges. It's not even close. So I don't understand how it's even being considered that they're not in. Like, I don't get it. Don't hold against them that they're 9-3. You don't have to justify their 9-3. Their 9-3 is way better than anybody else's 10-2. Think about that and stop holding it against them that they lost an SEC game on the road at Florida.”

Schaefer even weighed in on the narrative that the Ohio State loss is what is harming the Longhorns the most and thinks that it will cause a ripple effect throughout college football.

“If they're going to hold that (Ohio State game) against them, then you might as well call every TV executive and tell them right now today, you can just forget college football in September, because there's not going to be any games worth watching,” Schaefer said. ”You might as well call Sam Houston State, get them to renew the Piney Woods rivalry with Stephen F. Austin and put that game on national TV. because you're not going to get any university of to play another university of if you're going to penalize one of those teams, and one of them is going to get penalized, because they lost.”