Texas Longhorns Early Contenders for Four-Star RB in 2027 Class
The Texas Longhorns are currently deep into recruiting battles for some of the remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class. However, with all their focus on the 2026 recruiting class, the Longhorns have not neglected setting the foundation for the 2027 cycle, as Texas finds itself in the early mix for a top prospect in the 2027 class.
Four-star running back Brayden Tyson revealed his top eight schools heading into his junior season of high school football, and among the programs on the shortlist was the Longhorns, who find themselves in the running with other top programs in the country, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers among others.
Tyson, a Georgia native, is touted as the No. 13-ranked running back in the 2027 class per Rivals Industry Rankings as well as the No. 20-ranked player coming out of the state of Georgia. On a national level, Tyson is ranked as the 153rd player in the country in the 2027 class.
Why the Texas RB Development Should Stand Out for Brayden Tyson
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have been establishing a pipeline at the running back position in recent seasons. Since taking charge of the Longhorns, Sarkisian has had a 1000-yard rusher in each of his seasons and five running backs drafted into the NFL in the past three years. The run began in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons selecting Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and later in that same draft, the Chicago Bears picking Roschon Johnson in the fourth round.
Continuing the streak in the 2024 NFL Draft was Jonathon Brooks, who was selected in the second round by the Carolina Panthers. With the Robinson pick in 2023 and Brooks picks in 2024, the Longhorns had the first running back off the board in each respective draft. Later in the 2024 draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Keilan Robinson in the fifth round.
Rounding out the Longhorns' current ongoing streak of having a running back drafted into the NFL was Jaydon Blue, who in the 2025 NFL Draft was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round.
That streak may not end as the Longhorns have two running backs who will be eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft in CJ Baxter, who's coming off a season-ending injury last season, and Quintrevion Wisner, who had a breakout year last season. Depending on the way the 2025 season goes for either running back, one of them might be poised to declare for the NFL Draft.
The pipeline doesn't end there as the Longhorns still have young, exciting running backs for the future with second-year players like Jerrick Gibson, who got 78 carries for 377 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman, and Christian Clark, who is coming off a season-ending injury but was touted as the No. 6 running back in the 2024 class by Rivals. Additionally, there's a pair of true freshmen in James Simon, the No. 6 running back in the 2025 class, and Ricky Stewart Jr., who was the No. 18-ranked running back by Rivals.
It is still early in the recruitment of Tyson, but with the development at the running back position the Longhorns have had in recent years, Texas could begin separating itself from the pack in Tyson's recruitment.