Texas Longhorns Emerge as Favorites For 5-Star Safety

The Texas Longhorns have a critical upcoming season on the mind, but that doesn't mean that head coach Steve Sarkisian is focusing solely on the season at hand, with him and his staff working around the clock on the potential next generation for the program.

While that is currently ongoing for the 2027 cycle, as the staff currently holds a top-10 class thus far, it is never too early for the Longhorns to focus on building the 2028 cycle, where they currently hold a commitment from quarterback Neimann Lawrence.

Now, per reports from Rivals, Texas is surging farther, and has emerged as one of the favorites for James Foster III, one of the top safeties in the country and a critical in-state prospect on the Longhorns radar.

What Makes James Foster Elite?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster comes in as the No. 2 safety in the country, the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Texas, and the No. 24 recruit in the 2028 class. Standing at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Foster already supports an elite frame for his age that will certainly carry over to the collegiate level.

He has shown great speed, and elite athleticism as well, running a 15.39-second 110-meter hurdle race, and an impressive 43.16 in the 300-meter hurdle race.

He has shown great instincts, as well as tremendous athletic ability that rightfully places him as one of the top safeties in the country for an extremely talented 2028 class.

Where the Longhorns Stand

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns, as they have been as of late under Sarkisian's change in philosophy, are pushing hard to retain the top in-state talent, ensuring they are doing their due dilligence on the top players from one of the richest talent states in the country.

Foster is certainly no different to that ideology, and the Longhorns have been pursuing him relentlessly, working to ensure they will at least be in deep consideration for his commitment, whenever that time may be.

For now, sources close to the situation have said that the Longhorns have made a significant impression on him, and that has only increased after his stellar performance at a Longhorns camp at the beginning of the year.

While there is still plenty of time to go, especially as a member of the 2028 cycle, the Longhorns have to feel comfortable about the early relationship built between the two parties, and hopefully with a gameday visit in the fall, can further increase their chances of landing the elite talent.

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