Texas Longhorns Enter Ohio State Game as Historic Underdogs
The Texas Longhorns have been revealed as the No. 1-ranked team in the Preseason AP Poll entering the 2025 college football season for the first time in program history.
Texas, though, will be tested early with a week one matchup against No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, a game the Longhorns enter as the underdogs, according to ESPN.
Barring a change in the betting line, the Longhorns will be making underdog history against Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns Not Favored vs. Ohio State
According to ESPN, Texas enters its season-opening matchup as 2.5-point underdogs to Ohio State. This would be the first time a No. 1 team entered as an underdog in week one of the season, per ESPN Research's data going back to 1978.
The Ohio State and Texas week one game may be a rematch from last season's college football playoff semifinal, where the Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 28-14, but Texas will see almost a completely revamped offense from 2024.
Texas lost most of its starters on the offensive side of the ball from last season, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, tight end Gunnar Helm and four of the team's five starting offensive linemen.
Now taking over for Ewers is one of the most highly anticipated players in college football in recent years, quarterback Arch Manning. After sitting behind Ewers for two seasons, Manning will be taking the field as the Longhorns' full-time starting quarterback.
Despite losing so many key offensive weapons, Manning will still have targets looking to fill the shoes of last season's team. Taking over the lead receiving duties will be Ryan Wingo, who enters his sophomore season with Texas.
As a true freshman, Wingo was fourth on the team with 472 receiving yards on 29 receptions. With the departure of Golden, Helm and Bond, he will see a much greater role in the Manning era.
Taking over Helm's duties at tight end will be Jack Endries, a Cal transfer who was third in the ACC in receiving yards amongst tight ends. Helm established a good relationship with Ewers last season, recording 786 receiving yards, the second most on the team. Now Endries will look to do the same with Manning.
Texas' backfield lost Jaydon Blue this offseason, but saw the return of former five-star running back CJ Baxter. After taking snaps his freshman season behind former Longhorn Jonathon Brooks, Baxter was expected to be the No. 1 running back in 2024. A preseason injury sidelined him for the year, and he will now likely split snaps with fellow back Tre Wisner. Together, Wisner and Baxter are expected to thrive with Manning in the backfield and seemingly have the potential to become one of the best running back duos in the nation.
Texas's rematch against Ohio State will take place on August 30 in a top-five game that may have major implications on the rest of the 2025 college football season.
