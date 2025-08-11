Two Texas Longhorns Commits Ranked Among Top LBs in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Texas Longhorns' 2026 class features some of the top prospects in the entire nation at their respective positions, with the top-ranked quarterback Dia Bell, top-ranked linebacker Tyler Atkinson, and No. 1-ranked defensive linemen James Johnson, among other players who find themselves towards the top of their position rankings.
One position group that currently stands out for the Longhorns among their 2026 class is their linebackers, as Rivals' Keegan Pope ranked the top linebacker classes in the 2026 recruiting class. With the first program Pope mentioned being the Longhorns, followed by Tennessee, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.
The Longhorns currently have two linebackers committed in their 2026 class, the aforementioned Atkinson -- who ranks as a five-star prospect, the top linebacker in the class, and the No. 9-ranked player in the country -- and four-star Kosi Okpala, who's listed as the No. 18 player at the linebacker position.
Longhorns' Recent Success at Linebacker
Both 2026 commits head into their senior year of high school football, coming off impressive junior campaigns with Atkinson recording 166 tackles, 32 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks and an interception, and Okpala totaled 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. With both players' eyes on Austin after their senior year, Texas has had a string of developing talent at the linebacker position, especially out of high school.
Leading the charge in the linebacker room as of late is All-American Anthony Hill Jr., who, like Atkinson, came out of high school ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 linebacker in the country in the 2023 class. In his two seasons on the Forty Acres, Hill has recorded 180 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss,13 sacks, and is projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft after his junior season.
Also a part of the 2023 class was Liona Lefau, who arrived in Austin as a four-star prospect. Now, headed into his third year in the program, Lefau has carved out a key role in the Longhorns' defensive front seven after a breakout sophomore season in 2024, recording 63 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and an interception.
The Longhorns feature a pair of younger linebackers in second-year linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who Steve Sarkisian called a "budding star" in an interview with ESPN's Greg McElroy. Smith notched 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and an interception as a true freshman and projects to get a bigger role in the Longhorns' defense in 2025.
The younger of the pair of linebackers is true freshman Elijah Barnes, who arrives in Austin as the No. 3-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class and a player who, although he has several more experienced players ahead of him, could find a role on the team early on.