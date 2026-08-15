Texas Longhorns Enter Recruiting Race for Five-Star Edge Rusher

The Texas Longhorns are full steam ahead of the 2026 season, looking to capitalize on having one of the most talented rosters in the country, at least on paper, and bring back a national championship for the first time in 20 years.

While the focus remains on the season ahead, the recruiting lifestyle never sleeps, and while head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done a great job building up for the 2027 cycle, it is never too early for the following years, as they have a jumpstart on the 2028 class.

Asher Ghioto, one of the top recruits in the entire 2028 cycle, has shown interest in the Longhorns, and is looking to set up a visit, per Inside Texas.

Why Asher Ghioto is an Elite Prospect

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Ghioto is one of the elite prospects in the entire 2028 cycle, as he ranks No. 3 in the country and is listed as the No. 1 edge rusher for the class. Standing at a towering 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Ghioto has an elite frame that continues to project him as an even better college prospect when he steps on campus.

He has elite burst off the line of scrimmage, showing no problems getting in the backfield in a hurry, while also boasting enough speed to be able to run coast-to-coast with running backs out of the backfield if they go away from him.

Out of high school in Florida, he has shown he can put up great numbers on the field against tough competition after finishing last season with 35 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, hinting that he could just be getting started on his dominance.

Where the Longhorns Stand

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have been in on the Ghioto sweepstakes for quite some time now, having offered him in December of 2025. While from the outside looking in, they aren't viewed as the current favorites, that is held by the Miami Hurricanes and the Longhorns' bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, there is still optimism that could change.

Ghioto is yet to step foot on campus in Austin, and the Longhorns are working tirelessly to land him at a game this fall. With mutual interest from both parties to make time for a visit, the Longhorns have an opening in the doorway to make a push, and once the program lands a recruit on campus, they usually receive a nice bump in interest.

There will be plenty of programs pushing for Ghioto, but with a proven track record for what the Longhorns can produce off the edge, including with future first-round talent Colin Simmons, Ghioto could be a fan of what the new Will Muschamp-led defense does in 2026.

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