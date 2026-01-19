Texas Longhorns Extend Offer to Exciting QB Prospect on Junior Day

Texas has officially turned its attention to the quarterback position in the class of 2027.

Ty Knutson, a three-star prospect from Smithson Valley, received an offer from the Longhorns during Texas’ annual Junior Day recruiting event on Saturday.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” Knutson said.

Texas’ 2027 QB Search and Knutson’s Rise

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a smaller group of recruits on campus for Junior Day, Knutson’s offer quickly became the headliner of the event.

Texas previously offered three quarterbacks earlier in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports, but each has since committed elsewhere. Louisiana’s Peyton Houston pledged to home-state LSU, while Kavian Bryant chose Texas Tech in the fall, leaving Texas searching for another quarterback to target in the class. Knutson now appears to be that choice.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound quarterback has been on Texas’ radar for some time. He previously visited Austin for home games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and Texas co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee has twice traveled to San Antonio to evaluate him in person. Milwee’s consistent presence has helped keep the Longhorns firmly in the mix.

“After a great day in Austin, I am beyond blessed and grateful to receive an Offer from @TexasFootball!!” Knutson wrote on social media.

Knutson currently holds 11 offers from Houston, North Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTEP, UTSA, and UTRGV. Knutson ranks as the No. 53 quarterback nationally and the No. 96 prospect in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings..

When asked about a potential commitment, Knutson said, “I’m not completely sure yet, but pretty soon.”

Although Smithson Valley has not yet released his full season statistics, Knutson led the Rangers to a 15-1 record and a 5A Division I state championship in his first season as the full-time starter. In the title game, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 rushing yards and a two-point conversion in a 28-6 win over Frisco Lone Star.

Knutson previously split time as a sophomore with current Air Force quarterback Cade Spradling when Smithson Valley reached the 5A Division I state championship game in 2024.

If Knutson ultimately commits, Texas would solidify its quarterback direction for 2027 while continuing to build behind top-10 prospect Dia Bell, the potential long-term successor to Arch Manning.