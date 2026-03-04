Most Underrated Player At Each Offensive Group for Texas Ahead of Spring Offseason

When predicting the depth chart for Texas’ upcoming 2025-26 season, some big names top the roster lists — quarterback Arch Manning, possibly one of the most well-known names in college football, and pass-catcher Cam Coleman, one of the most highly-touted transfers of the most recent portal class, just to name a few.

The amount of depth on an average Texas roster means that a lot of names are potentially buried, even if those names feature a lot of talent or potential. Based on experience, background and their future as a prospect, here are some underrated names in each offensive position group:

Quarterback — MJ Morris

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback MJ Morris (7) prepares to throw the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Don’t underestimate quarterback MJ Morris. Although the veteran was brought in primarily as a backup for quarterback Arch Manning during Morris’ senior season, his experience at NC State, Maryland and Coastal Carolina makes him a steady passer to rely on if anything pulls Manning from the game.

The method that Texas took in recruiting last year’s backup, Matthew Caldwell, worked out extremely well when Manning went down during an overtime battle against Mississippi State. That same route of using a veteran transfer could work well with Morrison in the Longhorns’ pocket.

Running Back — James Simon

Texas’ James Simon (31) is brought down by UTEP during a football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Simon is coming out of his true freshman year with Texas, and although he doesn’t have many yards to account for his first year playing college ball, his strong recruiting profile and flashes of brilliance indicate that he has a high ceiling.

Simon will likely take place as a third-string guy in the backfield, following transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown as they start their first career years with the Longhorns.

Out of Shreveport, Louisiana, Simon was the No. 9 prospect out of Louisiana in 247Sports’ ranking of 2025 recruits. In his debut season, Simon rushed for 122 yards on 29 carries, with a long run of 16 yards against an early-season game against Sam Houston.

Wide Receiver — Kaliq Lockett

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Pass-catcher Kaliq Lockett is another player emerging from his true freshman debut. Lockett sat for a while in tight wide receiver room competition, fighting for his spot against veterans like Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr., as well as other younger guys like Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Parker Livingstone.

With several members of the room hitting the portal — and a stellar performance from Lockett in the season-ending bowl game against Michigan, boosting his resume — the rising sophomore will have a chance to get more action as the season picks up. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Lockett picked up his first touchdown to close the game, catching a deep throw into the endzone for his longest season catch of 30 yards.

At the end of the season, Lockett logged TK. Although he’ll be sitting behind the likes of Wingo and Coleman, Lockett is still a young player with a high ceiling to keep an eye on as the Longhorns prepare for what seems to be an “all-in” season.

Tight End — Emaree Winston

Recruit Emaree Winston visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Emaree Winston will be making his true freshman debut at the start of the 2026 season, and although he won’t be a primary tight end for Texas, fans should look out for his athleticism that makes him a threatening blocker and sneakily agile pass-catcher.

Although he stands at just 6-foot-1, Winston’s play style is both smart and tough. A talented basketball player in high school, he uses his body awareness and effort to power over defenders and find ways to catch the ball. He’ll be sitting behind former Michigan State player Michael Masunas and other more experienced guys, but the former three-star has the potential to show some flashes of brilliant pass-catching action.

Offensive Line — Brandon Baker

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas’ offensive line boasts several high-profile names, such as left guard Trevor Goosby and two recent portal transfers in Laurence Seymore, Melvin Siani and Dylan Sikorski. Brandon Baker, entering his junior season, will be sitting beside Goosby at left guard and shouldn’t be overlooked.

As one of the few returners to Texas’ trenches, Baker is accustomed to the Longhorns’ style of play in multiple positions, especially during the Longhorns’ early-season struggles with play in the trenches. Baker switched through several places within the line during 2025’s preseason before ultimately winning the right tackle spot. If Goosby happens to go out, Baker will likely be backing him up on Manning’s blind side.

Baker was one of the more exciting 2023 prospects as a former five-star recruit, choosing Texas over Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon and Nebraska.