Texas Longhorns DC Will Muschamp Making No. 1 Safety in 2027 Class A Priority

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is already on the move in his new role.

Just one month after returning to Austin, Muschamp has hit the recruiting trail, making his first stop to visit one of the top prospects in the country.

Texas rehired Muschamp in December after parting ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Muschamp previously served as Texas’ defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2010 before leaving for a head coaching position at Florida. He most recently spent time on Georgia’s staff before deciding to return to the Forty Acres.

Will Muschamp Makes Honor Fa’alave-Johnson His First Recruiting Stop

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 16 overall player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. The five-star prospect from San Diego has already received offers from 36 programs.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fa’alave-Johnson shared Muschamp’s visit on social media, posting a photo of the two standing together while flashing the “Hook ’em” sign.

“Appreciate my Texas fam pulling up,” he wrote. “Thank you, Coach @CoachWMuschamp. Glad to be your first stop!”

Fa’alave-Johnson’s Impressive Resume

Fa’alave-Johnson’s production certainly backs up his national attention.

The San Diego native was named Offensive Player of the Year on the 2025 All-CIF teams after a dominant junior season in which he rushed 150 times for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

And his impact extends well beyond the offensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior is one of the most versatile two-way players in the country. On defense, he recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins believes Fa’alave-Johnson has elite positional versatility and could be a threat in four positions: running back, receiver, corner or safety.

He possesses elite top-end speed, explosive initial quickness and natural hands, Biggins noted, making him a potential game-breaker at receiver. Still, safety appears to offer his highest ceiling due to his athleticism, physicality and projectable frame.

Texas officially offered Fa’alave-Johnson on May 7 of last year, but the competition remains stiff. USC currently leads its recruitment, according to On3 , with Alabama and Oregon also firmly in the mix..

Still, Muschamp making Fa’alave-Johnson his first recruiting stop could leave a lasting impression.

Texas is hoping Muschamp can help revive the defensive standard he established during his first stint in Austin, when his units produced 11 future NFL draft picks. And landing a talent like Fa’alave-Johnson would go a long way toward strengthening a defense with national championship aspirations.