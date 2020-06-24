LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Extend Scholarship Offer To New Jersey DB

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for talented cornerback Jaeden Gould. 

Gould is a 6-foot-2 cornerback prospect out of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. 

He is ranked the No. 2 player in his home state, the No. 14 cornerback and the No. 96 overall recruit in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He already has offers from Michigan, Rutgers, USC, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Massachusetts.

Watching his film: There aren't may 6-foot-2 cornerbacks with the kind of fluid hips Gould has in the country, hence why he's becoming a hot commodity. He's got the length and size to play the kind of press man coverage that Chris Ash's system will ask of him and the length and athleticism to win jump balls with nearly any receiver he'll face in the Big 12. Ash has the athleticism to potentially move over to safety if that's what's asked of him, but also has the cover skills to play cornerback. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns will have to play some catch up as Michigan Rutgers and USC have been recruiting Gould hard for a while now, but both Ash and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai have connections in the area and should be able to get an in with the talented cornerback. With so many suitors it will obviously be crucial to get him on campus for a visit if possible once the current ban is lifted. 

