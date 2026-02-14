Texas Longhorns Eyeing Late Portal Splash With Big 12 EDGE Transfer

Are the Texas Longhorns finished in the transfer portal? Apparently not.

Texas made headlines this offseason with an extremely aggressive approach in the portal, adding 19 players during the cycle, including former Auburn standout Cam Coleman.

While many expected the Longhorns to be finished pursuing transfers, Texas has recently been in talks with a coveted edge rusher, though significant competition remains.

Texas In Talks With Standout Baylor Edge Kamauryn Morgan

Baylor Bears linebacker Kamauryn Morgan against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have engaged with former Baylor edge defender Kamauryn Morgan, according to a report from Inside Texas.

The former South Oak Cliff standout has drawn interest from multiple programs after being cleared academically and becoming eligible to transfer again, and the Longhorns are firmly in contention.

According to Inside Texas, Morgan is in communication with defensive ends coach LaAllan Clark and has expressed interest in joining Texas’ edge room.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Dallas native is currently the top available player in the portal, according to 247Sports transfer rankings. Currently the No. 119 overall player and No. 18 edge rusher, Morgan initially committed to Virginia Tech after entering the portal, but an admissions issue tied to a class grade led him to reopen his recruitment just a week later.

Now back on the market, Morgan is hearing from several Big Ten and SEC programs, including Indiana, Michigan State and Mississippi State. SMU has also been aggressive in its pursuit, as Kyle Ward, Morgan’s former South Oak Cliff defensive coordinator, is now on staff.

As a freshman at Baylor, Morgan appeared in 10 games at outside linebacker, recording six tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is currently the only available four-star prospect remaining in the transfer portal.

This is not the first time Morgan has been connected to Texas. The Longhorns offered him in April of 2023 and were heavily involved in his recruitment before he ultimately committed to Baylor.

If Texas lands Morgan, he would bolster the depth of an already loaded edge unit, headlined by potential first-round pick Colin Simmons.

Morgan’s ties to Texas and experience against Power Four competition make him a natural evaluation target as the Longhorns attempt to make one final splash in portal season.