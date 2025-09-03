Texas Longhorns Fall Several Spots in Another Poll
Everyone knew it was coming.
After losing their Week 1 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns have inevitably fallen from the No. 1 preseason position they claimed across several sets of rankings.
One of these polls is USA Today’s US LBM Coaches Poll, which actually made the Longhorns’ fall from grace a little bit less drastic than some might expect.
Coaches Poll Rankings
Texas has claimed the No. 6 spot for the week on the US LBM Coaches Poll, a spot higher than the AP Poll ranked them after their Saturday performance.
The Longhorns reached the endzone just one time throughout the duration of their matchup against the Buckeyes, and a strong performance from their defense wasn’t enough to prevent a 14-7 loss. Quarterback Arch Manning fell victim to the nerves of playing at Ohio Stadium, and the team has room for improvement as they approach the rest of their season.
Unsurprisingly, Ohio State earned the No. 1 position this week on both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. Upsetting the preseason No. 1 team made them a compelling candidate to ascend in the rankings, climbing from No. 2 on the US LBM Coaches Poll and from No. 3 on the AP Poll.
The Longhorns have a series of three nonconference games at home to follow this loss, which could help them establish confidence before SEC play commences in October. They’ll open conference play with the Florida Gators, who currently hold the No. 15 spot on the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Gators opened the season with a 55-0 victory in what seemed to be an unchallenging matchup against the Long Island Sharks.
Texas will also have to face the Georgia Bulldogs later in the season, a team that sits at No. 3 on the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs also started 2025 with a blowout win, taking down Marshall with a decisive score of 45-7.
Needless to say, the Longhorns will need to get a few decisive wins under their belt in order to climb their way back up in the rankings and reestablish themselves as a major threat to opponents once the SEC slate begins.
The Longhorns' home opener is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, as they will take on the San Jose State Spartans, who started 0-1 after a season-opening loss to Central Michigan over the weekend.