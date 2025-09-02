Arch Manning Doubles Down on Self Criticism After Week 1
The Texas Longhorns take on San Jose State this Saturday in week two of the college football season.
After a disappointing debut for Arch Manning against Ohio State, the third-year quarterback is looking to get back on track this weekend against the Spartans.
It's safe to say Manning's game against the Buckeyes did not go as the quarterback likely expected. Starting slow, Manning and the rest of the Longhorn offense struggled in its attempts downfield, with off-target throws and little production. And after taking accountability for his performance, Manning continues to be his own biggest critic.
Arch Manning: "I hold myself to a high standard"
"I hold myself to a high standard," Manning told reporters Monday. "I've got to play better, got to lead more, got to get our guys to play well around me, and ultimately I wasn't good enough ... I'm determined. I think this is going to motivate me to play better, and that's what we need to win."
The team saw an improvement in the second half, with Manning able to find the endzone for the first time this season after a touchdown pass to receiver Parker Livingstone to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Despite managing to pull within a score, Manning and the Longhorns could not find another scoring drive and fell to the Buckeyes 14-7. Manning finished with 170 pass yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Most of the college football offseason was filled with hype and anticipation for Manning's first official game as the full-time starter. Analysts and fans touted Manning as the next great college football quarterback, and despite Saturday's poor performance, that still may be true.
Manning has plenty of season remaining with plenty of impressive competition to face off against. Anyone who may be throwing in the towel on his future is not a voice anyone on the Texas Longhorns should be listening to.
Who Manning should be listening to is his teammates, supporters and family, who understand the difficulty of walking into Columbus, Ohio, for the first game of the season against the defending national champions and one of the nation's best defenses.
San Jose State will provide a much better opportunity for Manning to find his footing and show why he can continue to develop into one of the SEC's elite quarterbacks. San Jose State is also 0-1 on the season and will walk into Darrell K. Royal Stadium against a Texas team that is probably looking to get out some frustration over its last performance.
The game is slated for 12 ET and will premier on ABC.