Texas Longhorns Five-Star QB Commit Signs Deal with Nike
Texas football commit and five-star quarterback Dia Bell is set to join the Longhorns next season, continuing head coach Steve Sarkisian's track record of recruiting some of the nation's best quarterbacks.
The No. 2-ranked quarterback in the country, Bell brings with him a brand as well as his talent to Austin as he prepares to join the Longhorns.
That brand is beginning to expand after the young quarterback recently signed with Nike, Bell announced via X.
Bell's Commitment Brings Another Elite Quarterback to Texas
Though Bell has yet to step foot on a college campus as a student athlete, he is already a recognized name in football. This year, he won MVP at the Elite 11 quarterback camp, an event reserved for the nation's top high school quarterbacks. In 2024, he was awarded the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year honors and is the second-highest rated quarterback in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
Signing with Nike not only encourages the idea that he could become one of the nation's most recognizable quarterbacks, but also expands his name.
"Beyond blessed and thankful for the opportunity to partner with an incredible brand like US Nike Football," Bell wrote via X.
Bell was in the midst of his senior year of high school football when an unexpected procedure sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Despite the unexpected injury, Bell seems optimistic towards his future with the Longhorns.
"As many of you already know, I will not be playing for the rest of the 2025 season due to an unexpected, minor procedure that needs to be addressed," Bell said via Instagram. "I am heartbroken and disappointed that I won’t be able to win another state championship with you all. I know that you guys will take care of business."
Bell will join the Longhorns next season, and possibly share a locker room with quarterback Arch Manning, if he decides to stay for another year at Texas. If Manning does stay, it could be a good opportunity for Bell to develop under another one of the nation's top quarterbacks. Though Manning struggled to start the 2025 season, in the past few weeks he has come to life, staging a 17-point comeback against Mississippi State and leading the Longhorns to a decisive win over Vanderbilt.
What could become one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation, Bell will certainly have plenty of opportunity to develop and grow with the Longhorns.