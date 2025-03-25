Texas Longhorns Day 1 of Spring Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes
AUSTIN -- The Arch Manning era is officially underway, as the Texas Longhorns held a open media window at Tuesday's spring-opening practice at Denius Fields on campus.
Multiple new faces were in action, most notably the early-enrollee freshman class.
Here's some quick takeaways, notes and clips from the practice:
RB Christian Clark
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this month that Clark would be limited in spring practice as he continues to recover from his season-ending Achilles injury last offseason, but you wouldn't have thought so based on how he was moving Tuesday.
During handoffs drills with the quarterbacks, Clark appeared to be moving well as he got to the second level of his spring. Of course, it's best to take the first spring practice with a grain of salt, but Clark appears to be well on his way back to full health for next season.
New RBs coach Chad Scott
Scott, who is taking over for Tashard Choice, was working directly with the quarterbacks. He was loud and vocal with Arch Manning and Quintrevion Wisner, who unsurprisingly operated as if they were lining up with the first-team offense.
Take a look:
Steve Sarkisian working with WRs, Parker Livingstone
Once the quarterbacks and running backs split up, Sarkisian started to take over the drills for the QBs and WRs. He was being particulary vocal with Parker Livingstone, who was typically the first wide receiver to run when the group would switch sides of the field to begin a new route combination.
Livingstone caught a beautifully-placed touchdown pass from Manning near the beginning of the media window in the far left corner of the end zone. With impressive size and hands, he's showing that he's certainly ready to make an impact next season.
Backup QBs
Trey Owens and KJ Lacey operated as the No. 2 and 3 quarterbacks, respectively, behind Manning. Both showed off impressive arms, though Lacey still had a few throws he'd like to have back.
Lacey had a nice touchdown pass to fellow freshman Kaliq Lockett, who made the catch in the left corner of the end zone.
Take a look:
Michael Terry III
There wasn't much doubt but Terry III's official position felt confirmed Tuesday when he ran exclusively with the wide receivers. During QB-WR drills, he showed a bit of that freshman rawness, as he dropped a potential touchdown in the back line of the end zone on a deep pass from KJ Lacey. He also got some critiques from Sarkisian.
After catching a pass across the middle, Sarkisian made it clear that he wanted Terry III to keep his momentum going on the route.
"Drift on it, Mike!" Sarkisian yelled to Terry III as he completed the catch.
Celebrity Appearances
A few former Longhorns showed up to practice. Former Texas wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Adonai Mitchell walked onto the field as the media was leaving, talking with Texas football general manager Brandon Harris while doing so.
On the same note, now-former Texas safety Andrew Mukuba was riding in a golf cart right outside the field's gates, popping open a Gatorade as he got set to ride toward the bubble in preparation for Tuesday's Pro Day.