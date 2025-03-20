Insider Warns Of Unrealistic Expectations For Arch Manning
With former starting quarterback Quinn Ewers now heading off to the NFL, the Texas Longhorns will now be handing signal calling duties to redshirt sophomore Arch Manning full time.
Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and son of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, made an impact on the college football world in the time he played in 2024, appearing in 10 games and even starting a pair after Ewers was sidelined with an injury, leading the Longhorns to victory in both games.
In the 10 games Arch saw the field, he completed 61 of 90 pass attempts for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The young Manning also made great use of his legs, rushing 25 times for 108 yards and an additional four touchdowns.
As Manning's debut as "the man" for the Burnt Orange still sits five months away, Houston Chronicle writer Kirk Bohls took a lighthearted jab at the hype train that Arch Manning will soon be conducting during his appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday.
"It's funny, we got to meet with Steve (Sarkisian) a week or so ago, and he did have one troubling statement when he said about Arch Manning: 'He's not going to throw a touchdown every pass,'" Bohls jokingly told Finebaum. "I think that kind of shook everybody. Maybe he's talking about a touchdown every other pass, which would probably be acceptable to Longhorn Nation."
Jokes aside, Bohls did point out that Manning was the leader of a rebuilding Longhorns team that lost a heap of their stars to the NFL this offseason.
"There's going to be growing pains, as we all know. You go from Quinn Ewers, who won 27 games and started about 35 games to Arch Manning, who has started two," Bohls pointed out. "But the other thing he's got is three offensive starters coming back. They've got a massive rebuilding job on the offensive line, the wide receiver line, he's got a lot of rebuilding to do."
This may reign true, but if Arch can hold his own like he was able to in the two games he started in Ewers' absence, then this rebuild should be smooth sailing for Steve Sarkisian's crew.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI