Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 7

The Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 8 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

And after a promising 3-0 start this season, Iowa State has suffered through a three-game losing streak to begin Big 12 play with all three losses coming within one score or less.

This has included a 14-11 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 1 and a crushing 10-9 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Iowa State’s offense has had barely any production and will now be matched up with a Texas defense that has played surprisingly well this season.

However, quarterback Hunter Dekkers and receiver Xavier Hutchinson lead the Big 12 in respective passing yardage (1,514) and receiving yards (604) and have proven to possess elite chemistry.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Warhawks throughout the week. We've already done a general preview of the Cyclones. Now, let's look at Iowa State offensive players that the Longhorns should keep tabs on.

QB Hunter Dekkers

Dekkers is a big-bodied quarterback with underrated dual-threat ability that could present the Longhorns with some problems. He appeared in just four games last season, going 20-36 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed four times for 61 yards and a score.

But in his first season as a full-time starter this year, he’s been slinging it for the Cyclones. As mentioned previously, Dekkers leads the Big 12 in passing yards (1,514) and pass attempts (227). He's also tied for third in the Big 12 with 11 passing scores. However, these gaudy passing numbers has led Dekkers to six interceptions, which is currently the second-most in the conference.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Hutchinson was Iowa State's top pass-catcher last season. And with his running mate Tarique Milton transferring to Texas this offseason, he'll have more room to run the show.

The Jacksonville native led the Big 12 in catches (83), was second in yards (987), and had five touchdowns. Prior to the Cyclones' Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson, Hutchinson had a six-game streak of six or more catches and had 96 or more yards in four of those contests.

He hasn't missed a beat this season, as Hutchinson is currently the Big 12's runaway leader in receiving yards (604) and catches (57). A true No. 1 receiver, Hutchinson has 22 more catches than West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who is second with 35 grabs.

Hutchinson is also tied for first in the conference in touchdown grabs (five) with Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

RB Jirehl Brock

It's going to be hard to fill the shoes left by Breece Hall this season, but Brock showed at the end of last year that he's ready to step into the lead-back role.

Though Brock appeared in all but one game last season, Hall acted as a workhorse back, meaning his counterpart saw few touches at times. With Hall sitting during the Cheez-It Bowl, Brock got the start but produced little with 14 carries for 42 yards along with three catches for 21 yards.

With the Cyclones having a pass-happy offense this season, Brock hasn't posted eye-popping numbers, but has still been productive nonetheless. He's fifth in the conference in carries (78) and eighth in rushing yards (394) while posting three total touchdowns.

However, Brock got 204 of his rushing yards in the first two games of non-conference play and has yet to do much since then. He'll look for a bounce-back spot against the Longhorns.

