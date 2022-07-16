Skip to main content

Longhorns Commit Sydir Mitchell Details Connection with Arch Manning

Mitchell is Texas' newest commit to the class of 2023.

The craze surrounding the commitment of 2023 Isidore Newman (New Orleans) quarterback Arch Manning to the Texas Longhorns has settled slightly since his pledge on June 23, but hype this big isn't going away so easily.

Since Manning's announcement, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has earned a whopping 10 new commitments in the class of 2023 alone. Some notable names include DeSoto (Dallas, TX) receiver Johntay Cook and Westgate (New Iberia, LA) safety Derek Williams Jr., along with a slew of other talented players. 

Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell, Texas' newest 2023 pledge after his July 3 commitment, isn't a typical southerner like the majority of the the Longhorns' 2023 class. Prepping to start his collegiate career over 1,700 miles away from his home in Oradell, New Jersey next fall, he's entering unfamiliar territory in Austin. 

Still, he said he connected with Manning, a Louisiana native, when the two were on their official visit to the Forty Acres together on June 17. 

"Arch is a great person actually," Mitchell told Brian Smith at Under Armour's Future 50. "First time seeing him I thought he was a real quiet kid, really would never speak to nobody. We were on the OV together and once he opened up, he was great. Personality-wise, making jokes, he was great ... the vibe with him was great. And he wouldn't even speak about football. We was speaking about (New) Jersey, we was speaking about his hometown. It was really good."

Manning and Mitchell will be playing opposite sides of the ball once they arrive to campus. But with a connection already built, the two could look to make one another better during their time as Longhorns. 

