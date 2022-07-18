Skip to main content

Pair of Longhorns Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy find themselves on the watch list for the coveted award.

At times, the Texas Longhorns fielded one of the most explosive offenses in college football in 2021, averaging 35.2 points and 424.8 yards per game. Led by running back Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns' offense was must-watch television. 

Both Robinson and Worthy return for the 2022 season, as Robinson looks to increase his already high draft stock while Worthy looks to put his name in the conversation for best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class. 

Ahead of the 2022 season, the electrifying duo finds themselves named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award has been given to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

Robinson is on the watch list a year removed from being named a semifinalist in 2021. He exploded onto the college football scene last season, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in just ten games, making him arguably the best running back in college football. 

Meanwhile, this is Worthy's first Maxwell Award watch list nomination, following a phenomenal freshman season. Worthy would haul in 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning him numerous awards including a spot on the Freshman All-American team. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_9689431
Play
News

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

Phil Knight wants Oregon out of the Pac-12 amidst conference realignment.

By Michael Gresser23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Melendez BU 3
Play
Baseball

Longhorns 1B Ivan Melendez Drafted No. 43 Overall by Arizona Diamondbacks

Following a historic season Melendez finds himself taken in the second round.

By Connor Zimmerlee47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
TJ Shanahan
Play
Recruiting

Texas OL Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. is Down to Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022

For a Texas team that has several question marks heading into the 2022 season, Robinson and Worthy are not among them. They are among the best at their respective positions in college football and will look to continue to put up dominant numbers on the field. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_9689431
News

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

Phil Knight wants Oregon out of the Pac-12 amidst conference realignment.

By Michael Gresser23 minutes ago
Melendez BU 3
Baseball

Longhorns 1B Ivan Melendez Drafted No. 43 Overall by Arizona Diamondbacks

Following a historic season Melendez finds himself taken in the second round.

By Connor Zimmerlee47 minutes ago
TJ Shanahan
Recruiting

Texas OL Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. is Down to Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 16, 2022
Sydir arch
Football

Longhorns Commit Details Connection with Arch Manning

Mitchell is Texas' newest commit to the class of 2023.

By Zach DimmittJul 16, 2022
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Point Guard Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

The arrest occurred in early June according to police records.

By Adam GlickJul 16, 2022
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Johntay Cook cannot wait to catch passes from Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

By Michael GresserJul 16, 2022
vince young arch manning
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 16, 2022
IMG_1288
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam GlickJul 15, 2022