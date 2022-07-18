Pair of Longhorns Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

At times, the Texas Longhorns fielded one of the most explosive offenses in college football in 2021, averaging 35.2 points and 424.8 yards per game. Led by running back Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns' offense was must-watch television.

Both Robinson and Worthy return for the 2022 season, as Robinson looks to increase his already high draft stock while Worthy looks to put his name in the conversation for best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the electrifying duo finds themselves named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award has been given to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

Robinson is on the watch list a year removed from being named a semifinalist in 2021. He exploded onto the college football scene last season, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in just ten games, making him arguably the best running back in college football.

Meanwhile, this is Worthy's first Maxwell Award watch list nomination, following a phenomenal freshman season. Worthy would haul in 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning him numerous awards including a spot on the Freshman All-American team.

For a Texas team that has several question marks heading into the 2022 season, Robinson and Worthy are not among them. They are among the best at their respective positions in college football and will look to continue to put up dominant numbers on the field.

