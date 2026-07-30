Texas Longhorns Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Fall Camp

For the past couple of seasons, the Texas Longhorns have been spoiled with a world-class secondary, making opposing quarterbacks extra wary to look downfield and take a risk.

But now, without names like Jahdae Barron, Malik Muhamand, Andrew Mubuka and Michael Taaffe patrolling the secondary in 2026. The next generation of Longhorns defensive backs will have to pick up the pieces.

Outside of senior safety Jelani McDonald, the entire room is made up of relatively young or inexperienced players. Blake Gideon reenters the fold after just one year at Georgia Tech to coach the secondaries, marking an added boost to the group.

Here are the three most intriguing storylines for the Longhorns' secondary this fall camp and some players who will have a major impact this season.

Can Jonah Williams See a Breakthrough in a Loaded Safety Room?

Jonah Williams | @JonahW409 - X

For a two-sport athlete, Jonah Williams hasn’t been able to see the field that much in either sport since coming to campus early in 2025. Injuries ended his high school career and hampered his freshman baseball season.

Those injury problems didn’t avoid him in his first full year on campus — he was limited in his freshman football season, and his sophomore baseball campaign was cut short with a season-ending shoulder injury while playing the outfield.

He’s been battered and bruised; there is only so much the body can handle with all of the rehab he’s undertaken. There is no denying that Williams is a talented player, but the No. 1 safety in the nation out of high school tag doesn’t matter too much in the college ranks.

McDonald has the starting spot wrapped up, but Williams can overtake the backup spot from Derek Williams Jr. in fall camp. This one will be tough, and it could well take the two “easy” non-conference games against Texas State, and UTSA to be the equalizer.

John Meredith III Reclassification Changes Everything

Texas Longhorns five-star cornerback target John Meredith III | @JOHN_MEREDITH2 - X

Longhorns faithful can thank the zealous governors of Texas high school football — Texas UIL – for this gem to fall from the sky.

In a strange turn of events, John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback of the 2027 class, was ruled ineligible following his transfer from a North Texas high school to the powerhouse North Crowley for his senior season after it was concluded to be for athletic reasons.

Instead of sitting, Meredith III reclassified and will be on the roster for 2026, all of this coming during last week's SEC media days.

With Texas getting Meredith one year early, this move has changed the entire outlook of playing time from multiple returners.

Who Can Step Up in the Free Safety Role After Michael Taaffe?

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) breaks up a pass ahead teammate Michael Taaffe (16) during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the board, the Longhorns made one transfer pickup in the secondary, signing Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe. This tells us two things: the Longhorns were very comfortable with their returners and Blake Gideon has full trust from Will Muschamp to develop them.

The battle for the starting spot will come down to two players who have not seen too much time on the field — Xavier Filsamie and Jordon Johnson-Rubell — two guys entering their third season.

Filsamie got more significant playing time, with a notable performance against Mississippi State, playing on 63 snaps and accumulating eight total tackles. While its Filsamie job to lose, Johnson-Rubell will give him a tough battle in camp.

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