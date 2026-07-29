Predicting Texas Longhorns' Final Record, SEC Finish, CFP Fate in 2026

The Texas Longhorns will enter the 2026 season with astronomical expectations, and for the second year in a row, the program will be tabbed as one of the favorites to be the team that brings home a trophy at the end of the season.

Before even reaching the goal of competing for a national championship, the Longhorns must first work their way through a brutal gauntlet of a schedule for the regular season, including looking for a return trip to the SEC Championship after missing out last year.

With talent riddled across the roster, and expectations to match the level of that, what exactly is the outlook at each stage for head coach Steve Sarkisian's team in 2026?

Final Record Prediction

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns will face a gauntlet in 2026 with some of the toughest competition in the country on their slate, including multiple tough away games against the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

Ideally, the Longhorns would go undefeated during the season, but with a stacked lineup against them, odds are they drop a game somewhere. The question then becomes, where does the loss occur? Does it happen at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes and end up a wash, or does it happen at a neutral site against the Oklahoma Sooners?

Those two matchups appear the toughest on the schedule for Sarkisian's team, at least for now, with question marks still surrounding the Tigers and the Aggies for how good they can be in 2026. Due to that, the Longhorns should feel like a double-digit win is on the docket this season.

Prediction: 11-1

Can the Longhorns Get Back to Atlanta & the CFP?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Longhorns, many of the favorites in the SEC, except the Georgia Bulldogs, are on their schedule this upcoming season, meaning that if they take care of business, they should be able to land in Atlanta.

Dropping one game will make things tough, but every school in the conference will be facing a gauntlet, and no one should go perfect through the season.

Prediction: Back in the SEC Championship

Now it comes down to a College Football Playoffs appearance, which is the ultimate goal for the Longhorns this season, and with an early matchup against the Buckeyes, it will be a tone-setter for the program and give more information on what can happen the rest of the season if they look to make the postseason.

However, with all that said, with a prediction of 11-1, the Longhorns would find their way back into the bracket, and perhaps even with two losses, they would be a tough team to be left out because of how tough the slate is stacked against them.

Prediction: Back in the College Football Playoffs

There is no doubt the Longhorns are more talented and have greater depth this season than last. Although they will face a tougher schedule than last season, the roster appears well-suited to handle it.

With all the goals still in front of them, now is the time to capture them for the Longhorns.

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