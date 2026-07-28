The Biggest Decision Facing Steve Sarkisian Before Fall Camp Begins

Steve Sarkisian begins year number six as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns in just a little over a month, and with the abundant number of moves that were made over the offseason, there are still plenty of questions that need answering as we reach the home stretch of the preseason.

Will Muschamp returns to the Horns as defensive coordinator, wide receiver Cam Coleman joins the team after transferring from Auburn, and linebacker Rasheem Biles transfers in from Pittsburgh, just to name a few, shining some light on the departures of players such as Parker Livingstone and Quintrevion Wisner via the portal earlier in the offseason.

There's no doubt that Coleman, Biles, and the rest of the transfers will shine in their respective roles with the Longhorns, but under it all lies a huge decision that must be made by Sarkisian.

How Should the Wide Receivers Shape Out?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8), defensive lineman Jay Hardy (92), quarterback Jackson Arnold (11), and kicker Alex McPherson (38) walk off the field together after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Coleman joining the fray obviously gives the Longhorns a tremndous boost in the wide receiver department, but it also forces Sarkisian to make decisions about how exactly to use him and the other receivers at his disposal.

Really, the informal way to ask the question is, "how much fun does Steve Sarkisian want to have with his wide receivers?"

Along with Coleman, Sarkisian has Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, all of whom are juniors that are expected to take over the starting positions in the receiving department, but the next tier of wideouts on the team brings enough competition and experience that Sark may venture into some plays with a four-man group if he wants to.

He's certainly got the personnel for it.

Sterling Berkhalter, another notable transfer receiver from Wake Forest, is redshirt senior that would be the favorite for that fourth position if Sarkisian chooses to move into that territory

There is also Kaliq Lockett as well as Daylan McCutcheon are also available, with the latter potentially serving in a slot receiver role.

The speedy Ryan Niblett has shown his talents in the return game and in the backfield, but if options grow slim or Sarkisian gets creative, he could serve well as a receiver

True freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr.'s highlights during spring camp turned many heads and could give him some veteran-esque opportunities early in his career or at least have him benefit from some decoy plays set by Coleman or Wingo.

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