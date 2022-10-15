Has Texas Longhorns Football Turned A Corner?

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns gutted out a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, moving them to 5-2 on the season, and one win away from bowl eligibility.

However, this seemed like more than just a standard win for Texas.

It wasn't pretty. In fact, it was downright messy.

There was adversity, drama, mistakes, you name it. But somehow, some way, it still went the Longhorns' way.

"This was a gritty, good team win," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I thought we did not play our best football today, clearly. But I think that that's a sign of a pretty good team when you can fight through and persevere and find a way to win when you're not playing your best."

And had this game been played by the 2021 version of the Longhorns, it is likely chalked up as yet another disappointing loss, rather than a hard-fought win.

Why? Because the Longhorns program seems to have turned a corner. Not just as a team, but as a program.

"I think a lot of this game speaks to our culture that we hold tight together, we fought together and found a way to make plays at critical moments," Sarkisian said. 'And you know, I don't mind saying it... a year ago, I don't know if we win this game. And this year, we found a way to win it. I thought there were some key moments in the game."

Saturday had a different feel from Texas. And while it may have been suffering from Red River hangover, Texas was also able to absorb the very best shot from an upset-minded underdog, impose their will late, and seal the win.

The comeback win over UTSA was one thing. The blowout over Oklahoma was another.

This one over Iowa State... this one was something else.

Not because it was pretty, or flashy, or dominant. But because the Horns took multiple punches in the mouth from the Cyclones - shots that likely would have sent them to the mat a year ago - and were able to come out and throw those punches right back.

And it was their punches that hit harder.

Did luck play a role in the win? Absolutely. This game at the very least, likely goes to overtime without the late fumble from Hunter Dekkers.

But every good team that wins games has luck on their side more times than not.

Lucky or not, this was the kind of win that has evaded the Longhorns for some time now - the one that proved they were the better team, even though they weren't playing their best football.

It was also the second-straight win over an opponent who broke their spirits in the 2021 season.

Now, Texas is the one breaking spirits.

"I'm pumped about (overcoming adversity)," Sarkisian said. Because a year ago, we didn't do that."

And they will have another opportunity to do so next week against the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.