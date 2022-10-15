Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns host the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 matchup.

The Texas Longhorns enter their Week 7 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones riding the high of their 49-0 blowout win over the Oklahoma Sooners. 

With a healthy Quinn Ewers back in the fold for the Longhorns, the offense looked unstoppable. Yes, it was a historically bad Oklahoma defense, but the blowout win showed a definite improvement for Texas in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, repeating that performance on Saturday against the Cyclones will be easier said than done, as they boast one of the best defenses in college football this season. Through six games, the Cyclones are only giving up 14 points per game on 277.5 yards per game of total offense.

Last season, this matchup was a typical performance for the Longhorns under Sarkisian in his first year. They trailed 7-3 at halftime but would allow 23 unanswered points in a 30-3 blowout, which was yet another poor second-half performance from Texas. 

The Longhorns take on the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon from Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Longhorns 0, Cyclones 0

Texas wins the toss and defers to the second half, defense up first. 

The Cyclones will start their drive at their own 25. 

The Longhorn defense comes out and doesn't let the Cyclone offense get anything going, forcing a three and out to go with a blocked punt, setting up beautiful field position.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 21.

After the blocked punt the Longhorn offense can't get anything going and Bert Auburn misses the field goal attempt wide left. 

The Cyclones will start their drive at the Texas 28.

The Longhorn defense comes out and forces another three and out, stifling the Cyclone offense. 

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 41.

