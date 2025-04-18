Texas Longhorns Former 4-Star Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are saying goodbye to another player as spring practice comes to a close.
Per reports Friday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo is entering the transfer portal after three years with the Longhorns. He was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.
Agbo joins wide receivers Freddie Dubose and Reese Beauchamp, running back Reid Watkins and kicker Bert Auburn as Longhorns that have entered the portal during the spring window. It's expected that more names will be added to this list.
A product of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way (Seattle), WA., Agbo received offers from elite programs like Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, USC, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Miami, BYU, Auburn and many more.
Agbo appeared in 32 career games at Texas, including 16 this past season. In the College Football Playoff Semifinal against his hometown Washington Huskies in 2023, Agbo caught a six-yard pass from Quinn Ewers. It marked the first and only reception of his Texas career.
Near the end of the 2024 season when the winter portal window opened, the Longhorns lost wide receiver Johntay Cook II, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona), linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M) defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
The Longhorns have answered these departures with some notable additions. Texas has secured portal commitments from defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) along with linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah).
More commitments could be on the way in the coming days, as ESPN reported that Cal tight end Jack Endries is expected to visit Texas. Additionally, Auburn's departure could indicate that either Will Stone has won the starting place-kicking job or that the Longhorns are closing in on another kicker out of the portal.