Texas Longhorns RB Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Another member of the Texas Longhorns offense is headed out the door with the spring transfer portal window officially opening Wednesday.
Per reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, Texas running back Reid Watkins is entering the transfer portal after one season in Austin. He arrived to the Forty Acres last offseason as a preferred walk-on after being recruited by now-former running backs coach Tashard Choice.
"I was told Texas walk-on RB Reid Watkins has entered the transfer portal. Good luck to him," Richardson wrote on X.
Watkins appeared in the 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe this past season, finishing that game with four carries for 15 yards.
A product of All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas, he originally committed to Tulsa out of high school, but instead chose to stay on the southern side of the Red River. He also received offers from programs like Houston, Navy, Troy, New Mexico State and more.
Watkins had tweeted that he was "super excited" to get to Austin for the 2024 season upon the news of his commitment.
"I am super excited to announce an opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career after being accepted into UT," Watkins tweeted. "With that being said I will be committing to The University of Texas! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."
Watkins now joins wide receivers Freddie Dubose and Reece Beauchamp as Longhorns that have entered the portal this spring.
During the winter portal window, Texas lost wide receiver Johntay Cook II, linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona), defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
Texas will begin the regular season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.