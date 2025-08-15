Texas Longhorns Four-Star Commit Details Recruiting Process
As the Texas Longhorns come off a top-ranked recruiting class in 2025, they would like to keep the momentum they've built on the recruiting trail.
Texas seems to be doing just that, as the Longhorns are currently ranked with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and No. 2 in the SEC for the 2026 cycle per Rivals’ Industry rankings.
One of the Longhorns' top-rated commits, a part of the 2026 class, four-star offensive lineman John Turntine III, spoke with ESPN’s Hannah Storm on Thursday about his recruitment process with the Longhorns.
John Turntine III Opens Up on Recruitment
"Well, they just, from day one in my recruiting process, they just showed a lot of love,” Turntine said. “And showed a lot of, like, them wanting me and interest in wanting me. So from day one, I knew that I was a person on their board that they wanted. So I went out there a lot of times during my recruiting process.”
The four-star Fort Worth (T.X.) product ranks as the second-best player in the 2026 cycle at his position at interior offensive lineman, and the No. 5-ranked player in the state of Texas. Turntine is also touted nationally, ranked as the No. 55 player in the country.
247Sports’ Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks gave a raving report about Turntine’s strengths and versatility as an offensive lineman prospect.
“High-level offensive lineman who could possibly play multiple roles in college.” Brooks said. “Displays impressive movement ability coupled with obvious strength and sudden power. On-schedule traveler who gets wherever needed in any given scenario. A bit tight-ankled but generally quick-footed. Excels at climbing and engaging in space at the second level.”
Turntine is a part of the three offensive linemen prospects committed to the Longhorns' 2026 class. The other two are four-star interior offensive linemen Nicolas Robertson and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
However, with the position flexibility that 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks described, Turntine could move around the offensive line depending on where Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood see the best development for Turntine.
The Texas commit sets his sights on his senior season at North Crowley High School, coming off a state championship, gearing up to defend their title before Turntine arrives in Austin.
“We're just staying hungry.” Turntine said. “It's easy 'cause we're coming back off of that, but we just got to forget about that. You know, that was last year's team. It was great to have, but just staying hungry really this whole season and wanting to get another one, like, our senior class, we really know that we got what it takes to get another one. We just got to execute.”