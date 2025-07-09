Texas Longhorns Four-Star EDGE Target Sets Commitment Date
The first week of July has been an up-and-down time for the Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class, as they've received the commitments of a top target but have had their fair share of misses on the recruiting trail. The Longhorns will very soon find out where another one of their top targets will commit this week.
Posted by Rivals on X, four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, July 10. The four-star will be deciding between the Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Temple (T.X.) product is one of the highly-touted players in the class, ranked as the No. 8 player at his position per On3's Industry Rankings, also the No. 5 ranked player out of the state of Texas. Carlton is ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the nation in the 2026 class.
How Could Jamarion Carlton Factor into Texas' Future at EDGE
Steve Sarkisian has been building depth at the edge position, which is currently led by former five-star Colin Simmons, who had a freshman All-American season with nine sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles. The EDGE players who are still with the Longhorns from a season ago are: redshirt freshman Zina Umeozulu, senior Ethan Burke, sophomore Colton Vasek, and the undeniable leader of the room, sophomore Colin Simmons.
A season ago, the Longhorns finished top 15 in the country in team sacks with 47, and with an influx of younger talent, Texas will need to match their sack production from a year ago with championship expectations surrounding the program.
With the importance of having multiple high-level edge rushers on the roster, Steve Sarkisian has jumped all over the trend in his recent recruiting classes. With his 2025 class, he brought in two touted recruits at the EDGE position: four-star Lance Jackson, who was ranked as the No. 3 player at the position, and four-star Smith Orogbo, who ranked as the No. 18 player at the position in the 2025 class. And in is 2024 class, Sarkisian brought in Umeozulu and Simmons, who has already been an impact player for the Longhorns.
Currently, the Longhorns' 2026 class has a couple of coveted commits along the defensive line, the biggest being elite five-star edge Richard Wesley, who committed to the Longhorns back in June. As well as a trio of blue-chip four-star prospects at the defensive linemen position: Vodney Cleveland, Dylan Berymon, and Corey Wells.
The commitment of Carlton gives the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class another highly ranked prospect at the edge position, which now in college football, is at a premium. Texas will have all eyes set on Carlton come Thursday to find out his decision.