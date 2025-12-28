Texas Longhorns Star Admits He Was 'Hurt' by Pete Kwiatkowski's Firing

On Sunday morning, the Texas Longhorns met with the media to discuss their upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

The media also heard from one of Texas' top defenders in edge rusher Colin Simmons, who spoke honestly about the program's recent change at defensive coordinator following the hire of Will Muschamp and the departure ofdefensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

"That one hurt a little bit with PK being my coach coming in from high school, putting me in the right positions to go make plays," Simmons told the media. "Like Coach Nansen said, it's a business and things happen, so all we got to do is just keep on building from that."

Colin Simmons Impacted by Texas' Coaching Change

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons' remarks highlight the personal impact of the coaching change and remind fans that many players are recruited and developed by position coaches and coordinators, often forming close bonds both on and off the field.

Coming out of high school, Simmons was one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. The Duncanville, Texas native was rated the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 prospect in the state.

With elite athleticism and strength to match it, Simmons garnered offers from over 30 Power Four programs. The five-star recruit chose the Longhorns over programs like Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Georgia.

Since arriving in Austin, Simmons has become one of the most impactful defenders in college football. The edge rusher's natural athleticism was only amplified in Kwiatkowski's schemes and coaching, allowing him to develop not only as a pass rusher but as a complete defender capable of impacting every snap no matter where he is on the field.

In two years under Kwiatkowski's guidance, Simmons has totaled an impressive 89 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one interception. To say that the edge rusher has been a one-man-wrecking crew for the Longhorns would be an understatement.

But despite Simmons' dominance, the Longhorns' defense began to trend in the wrong direction toward the end of the 2025 season. While Kwiatkowski orchestrated a formidable Texas defense that brought the program to a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance in 2024, the second half of the 2025 season exposed some glaring issues in the unit as a whole.

In four of their last five games, Texas allowed upwards of 34 points to opposing offenses. For a program that tends to pride itself on having an elite defense, that rough stretch made it clear to head coach Steve Sarkisian that the Longhorns needed to move on from Kwiatkowski.

Despite losing a coach that he was close with, Longhorns acting defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen told the media that Simmons was one of the most energetic players during bowl-week practices.

