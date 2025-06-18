Texas Longhorns Four-Star OT Target Schedules Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns look to keep adding to their 2026 recruiting class as they find themselves in the race for a coveted offensive tackle prospect who has scheduled his commitment decision for next week.
Per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee has set his commitment date for June 27th. The four-star prospect from Honolulu, HI, will be deciding between the Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Lee is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class, the No. 2 ranked prospect from Hawaii, and the No. 137 player in the class per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
The 6'7 offensive tackle has taken visits with his four finalists in the past few months, taking his official visit with the Longhorns on June 6th. His official visits with Georgia was back on April 10th, followed by Alabama on May 30th, and will end this weekend as he takes his final visit before his commitment date with Michigan on June 20th.
Lee talked with On3 about his visit with the Longhorns.
“Texas really does it big on OV weekend,” Lee said. “I had a great time. Coach Sark is building something special in Austin…they will be National Champions very soon…Texas has a good chance. Coach Flood has a plan for me to become great. I’m ready to put in the work.”
Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have created a factory line at the offensive tackle position in the last two years. With three offensive tackles drafted into the NFL in the past two drafts, the biggest being Kelvin Banks Jr., who was drafted in the 2025 NFL draft at No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints. The future at offensive tackle also looks promising with the flashes from sophomore Trevor Goosby and a potential breakout from former four-star sophomore Brandon Baker.
The Longhorns' will be watching closely on the 27th as its 2026 recruiting class would gain a boost with a commitment from Lee, as it has just one offensive tackle commit in three-star Max Wright.