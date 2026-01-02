Texas Longhorns Expected to Return Key Piece of Secondary Next Season

The Texas Longhorns experienced numerous departures on the defensive side of the ball following the 2025 season. The secondary was one of the places hit the hardest, with players leaving for the NFL Draft, losing their eligibility, or entering their names into the transfer portal.

With the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2, the Longhorns needed to be aggressive in finding players to replace on the depth chart. Still, now they are expected to retain a key piece of that secondary.

Wardell Mack, who was initially rumored to be entering the portal, is now expected to stay with the Longhorns, according to Inside Texas. Mack will bring familiarity with the program, experience, and depth to a secondary that is lacking in all three areas following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Moving Around the Secondary

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Mack Wardell (27) celebrates after making an interception against the Colorado State Rams in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images | Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

The Longhorns knew they would experience roster turnover heading into the 2026 season, and with an immediate need, landing Mack back for the following season proves to be a good starting point for the secondary under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Mack has spent the past two seasons at the Forty Acres, and while seeing limited action during his freshman year in 2024, he played in four games to gain valuable game experience while also maintaining his redshirt availability. He made the most of his time on the field, finishing with two tackles, including one solo tackle, one pass defended, and one interception.

He saw an uptick in usage during the 2025 season, appearing in seven games as a redshirt freshman. He once again made the most of his time on the field, turning in six tackles, all of them solo tackles, one pass defended, and one interception, proving how much of a ball hawk he can be while primarily playing as a nickelback.

The New Orleans native was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, ranked as the number eight defensive back in the country and the number 68 player nationally, according to Rivals. Mack flipped to the Longhorns after being committed initially to the Florida Gators, but flipped to the Longhorns late in the cycle.

Mack returns with the program, despite still being blocked in the nickelback role by freshman standout Graceson Littleton. Still, his return could point to head coach Steve Sarkisian, and Muschamp could be moving Littleton to an outside corner role for the 2026 season.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and will remain open for two weeks until closing on Jan. 16

