Longhorns Fall in Latest Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 11 of the college football season.

The Texas Longhorns, coming off a loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, dropped two spots in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 11.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) lost to the Horned Frogs, 17-10, as they moved from No. 2 last week to No. 4 this week.

The Longhorns will travel to Kansas on Saturday.

The Week 11 results included TCU beating Texas, 17-10; Kansas State beating Baylor, 31-3; West Virginia beating Oklahoma, 23-20; Oklahoma State beating Iowa State, 20-14; and Texas Tech beating Kansas, 43-28.

The Week 12 schedule is set for Saturday. TCU is at Baylor at 11 a.m. central. Kansas State is at West Virginia at 1 p.m. central; Texas is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. central. Texas Tech is at Iowa State at 6 p.m. central. Oklahoma State is at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 11 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (10-0, 7-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2) — 45 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) — 39 points (Last Week: 6)

4. Texas (6-4, 4-3) — 36 points (Last Week: 2)

5. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) — 29 points (Last Week: 3)

6. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) — 26 points (Last Week: 8)

7. Kansas (6-4, 3-4) — 16 points (Last Week: 5)

8. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last Week: 10)

9. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) — 13 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

