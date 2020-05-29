LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Get Commitment from Australian Punter Isaac Pearson

Chris Dukes

For the third time in the Tom Herman era, the Texas Longhorns are going down under to get their future punter. 

Texas picked up a verbal commitment from Australian punter Isaac Pearson on Friday morning. The Aussie punter follows in the footsteps of Ray Guy Award winner Michael Dickson and last year's starter Ryan Bujcevski. 

Pearson - like his two predecessors - is a product of the ProKick Australia program. The academy has produced 75 Division I scholarship players, 17 All Americans and five Ray Guy Award winners since its inception. 

Bujcevski was averaging 45.3 yards per punt last year with a long of 57 before breaking his colarbone while exicuting a fake punt to extend a Longhorns drive against TCU. He was replaced by Chris Naggar for the rest of the season. 

A junior, Bujcevski will likely keep punting duties for the next two seasons, giving Pearson at least a full season to redshirt and learn under his wing. 

The commitment is the 11th for the 2021 Texas class. It also includes five-star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders, four-star athlete Billy Bowman, four-star dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, four-star weak-side defensive end Jordon Thomas, four-star weak-side defensive end Derrick Harris Jr., four-star offensive tackle Hayden Conner, four-star outside linebacker Morice Blackwell, three-star athlete Juan Davis, three-star running back Jonathon Brooks and three-star receiver Casey Cain. The Longhorns currently rank No. 14 in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12 recruiting standings. 

