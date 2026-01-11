Texas Longhorns GM Trolls Texas Tech After Landing Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns landed their prized jewel of the offseason on Sunday from the transfer portal.

And in the process, they beat out two of their biggest rivals and a notable SEC foe.

Steve Sarkisian and staff got the last laugh.

Texas GM Brandon Harris Throws Shade at Texas Tech

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Longhorns landed a massive commitment from Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman on Sunday afternoon, beating out Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Alabama in what was a competitive recruiting battle.

Texas general manager Brandon Harris celebrated the recruiting win by calling out Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard on social media with a bit of playful mocking.

Harris didn't exactly try to hide what he was doing either.

Take a look:

The Longhorns and Red Raiders were likely in a bidding war for Coleman, but Texas won out against their former Big 12 rival.

It's unlikely the exact numbers and contract will ever be public but Texas was able to offer something Texas Tech could not: being able to play with Arch Manning and boost NFL Draft stock in the process.

Coleman now lands with Texas and is a major win for Harris, who has received praise from Sarkisian in the past. The Longhorns signed him to a new deal following the end of the season, and he got back to work right away.

"I think Brandon Harris and his team have done a great job of managing that those numbers and balancing that out," Sarkisian said during Early Signing Day.

Harris has been with the Longhorns since 2019, but was named the director of recruiting by Steve Sarkisian in 2021. He held that position until 2024, when he was named the program's general manager.

As the GM, Harris is responsible for roster management, NIL negotiations, discussions with agents and more. He has also played a major role in landing standout players for Texas in the portal including Andrew Mukuba, Travis Shaw, Cole Brevard, Jack Endries, Brad Spence, Emmett Mosely and more.

Now heading into 2026 with a new deal, Harris will continue to help the Longhorns build a talented roster.

Along with Coleman, Texas has landed portal commitments from NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

Texas also got a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.