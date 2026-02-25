There Was No Doubt That Cam Coleman Was Going to the Texas Longhorns

Needing a transfer portal pickup in the wide receiver department, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns scored likely the biggest pickup of the offseason when they landed Auburn Tigers wideout Cam Coleman early in the year.

The Longhorns won the sweepstakes over rivals Texas A&M, Alabama, and USC, amongst others in a highly touted race that ruled the headlines of the offseason.

And depending on who you ask, there wasn't really any competition; Coleman was heading to the 40 Acres from the get go.

Was Cam Coleman Heading to Texas the Entire Time?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

According to a report by On3 Sports' Andy Staples, a conversation between one SEC school's general manager and On3's Pete Nakos, the Auburn wide receiver was paid a hefty amount to go to the Longhorns, though other schools were ready to throw the bank at Arch Manning's new weapon.

"Cam Coleman had a blank check from us," the GM told Nakos. "Trust me, he wasn't going (to Texas) for less. He got paid a ton."

Another conversation with a different general manager made it clear that the 40 Acres was the only destination for the wideout, and that he could've been pulling other schools' legs to drive up the price in Austin.

“It didn’t really get that crazy; he was going to Texas the whole time,” the other GM told Nakos. “I think he was using us to get the price up at UT, which I’m fine with.”

It was mentioned that Coleman's deal with the Longhorns exceeded $2 million, which perfectly mirrors the type of on-field production that Steve Sarkisian is receiving for his squad in the 2026 season.

Sarkisian said Tuesday that Coleman has been as advertised and hasn't disappointed in the slightest during his short stint with the team.

"The biggest thing that came out of it, for me, was what an awesome individual," Sarkisian said. "This kid is an awesome kid, and he hasn't disappointed since he's arrived."

"He came here with real intentions and a real reason of understanding," Sarkisian continued. "He wants to compete for a national championship, and he wants to put himself in the best position to get ready for the NFL. And he came to a pro style offense for a reason. We've obviously had a pretty good recent history of receivers getting drafted down to the NFL fairly highly. And so he understands why he came."

After what is expected to be his lone season in the Texas state capital, Coleman will join that "recent history" of Texas wide receivers being drafted early in the that includes Matthew Golden, Xavier Worthy, and Devin Duvernay.