Texas Longhorns CB Ranked Among Top Freshmen in College Football

One Texas Longhorns cornerback was recently named as a top-10 freshman by ESPN.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) covering Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) in the first half of game at Ohio Stadium, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) covering Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) in the first half of game at Ohio Stadium, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
On Monday, ESPN analyst Billy Tucker released an article ranking the top true freshmen, so far, in the 2025 college football season — and one Texas Longhorn ended up at No. 9 on his list.

“We have seen highly touted prospects turn into nationally recognized names and statistical leaders in a matter of weeks,” Tucker said. “But there are also less-heralded freshmen stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.”

That being said, let’s dive what Tucker said about the young Longhorns defensive back — Graceson Littleton.

Graceson Littleton at No. 9

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception
Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception against UTEP Miners, Sept. 13, 2025, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Hailing from Tampa, Littleton was a four-star recruit who accounted for eight pass break-ups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 26 solo tackles in his senior season at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Florida.

As a Longhorn, the first-year defensive back played in all four games, with three career starts against San Jose State (Sept. 6), UTEP Miners (Sept. 13) and Sam Houston (Sept. 20).

“Texas threw the former ranked recruit into the fire early at nickel corner,” Tucker said. “Against Ohio State in Week 1, with occasional coverage of Buckeyes (wide) receiver Jeremiah Smith, Littleton held his own.”

For his collegiate debut, he recorded a solo tackle as well as a pass break-up on Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss. In game 2 against San Jose State, Littleton accumulated three solo tackles and one tackle-for-loss of two yards.

“Littleton also notched his first interception in Week 3 against UTEP. He has been one of the most targeted in the Longhorns secondary and is allowing only 6.3 yards per reception,” Tucker added.

The freshmen also compiled another four solo stops between the following two games against UTEP and Sam Houston.

On Tucker’s list, another the only other SEC mention was Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III, who Littleton will face on Saturday as the Longhorns kick start eight-consecutive games of SEC play, as well as launch their four-game road trip.

“Getting Littleton comfortable will pay dividends as Texas' SEC schedule looms amid a push for a playoff spot,” Tucker said.

As part of a top defensive unit in college football, the young Longhorn has excellent players next to him to learn from. Littleton has already shown development and displayed several impressive performances in his freshmen campaign — proving to be an up-and-coming defensive player to keep an eye on.

