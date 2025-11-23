Texas Longhorns Have Clearly Found New Starting Cornerback
The Texas Longhorns put together the bounce-back performance that was well needed after their rough loss a week ago. The Longhorns made simple work of their rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a comfortable 52-37 win Saturday night in the Longhorns' second-to-last game of the regular season.
The biggest headline of the game without a doubt was quarterback Arch Manning with a historic night in Austin as the quarterback passed for 389 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns, four passing, a rushing, and even a receiving score, becoming the first player in Texas program history to ever achieve that sort of feat.
However, coming out of the game with all the fireworks delivered by the Longhorns' offense, one interesting decision made by Texas should have its defense reshuffling itself in the secondary for their next game against Texas A&M.
Texas Makes Key Change in the Secondary that Pays Off
As the Longhorns took the field on defense first against the Razorbacks after winning the toss and electing to defer to the second half, the Longhorns' secondary had one key difference when trotting out. With true freshman cornerback Kade Phillips getting the opportunity to start as the other starting corner opposite the Longhorns' No. 1 cornerback, Malik Muhammad.
And this decision by the Texas coaching staff paid off with the talented five-star freshman turning in a great performance in his first start.
Phillips ended the game with four tackles, one of which was an open-field tackle on Arkansas running back Mike Washington, who also had a big night and two pass deflections, one of which broke up a possible Razorback touchdown in the end zone.
After his impressive first start, Steve Sarkisian praised the freshman defensive back, mentioning Phillips' character and style of play he showed throughout the night.
"I really like Kade, he's got a great demeanor about him, even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back," Sarkisian said. "He got a really good demeanor, he's tough, tackles well, he's got good length. I appreciate him at the end; they called pass interference on him, and he was trying to pick it. He plays like he's trying to make plays."
Throughout most of the season, it has been senior Jaylon Guilbeau with the responsibility of starting opposite side of Muhammad, with second-year player Kobe Black also alternating in that spot at times.
Now with this performance, the Longhorns definitely need to ride the hot hand with the true freshman in the starting lineup. As Sarkisian talked postgame about the mentality his young players have and how he likes to get them opportunities, Phillips might have made a great case to be left in as a starter.
"I think that's a common theme in this team meeting room that our guys are willing to work, and our young players came here to compete," Sarkisian said. "When their moments called, we try to get them out there to give them some opportunities to do some of the things they came here to do...there's definitely a workman-like mentality that a lot of those young guys have."