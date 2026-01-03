Texas Longhorns Have Lost Another Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

The wild wild west of the transfer portal has engulfed all of the headlines surrounding college football, with the portal officially opening on Jan. 2, and many top players are already looking for their next home, while others are still making the decision to add their names to the pool.

For the Texas Longhorns, many are expecting them to be one of the top players in the transfer portal, targeting some of the biggest names that are available in the portal and looking to set up official visits with those players.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Longhorns have continued to see their players on the roster decide to move on from the program and enter the transfer portal, with another one of those players deciding to make that choice.

Texas Loses Nate Kibble to the Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas redshirt freshman offensive lineman Nate Kibble is entering the transfer portal. The 6-3, 330-pound offensive linemen spent the last two seasons with the Longhorns.

In his two seasons with the Longhorns, Kibble made three appearances, all three coming during the 2025 season, making his Longhorns debut against San Jose State and then seeing snaps against Sam Houston State and also seeing game time in an SEC matchup against Arkansas.

In 2024, as a freshman, Kibble did not see the field at all, using his first year on the Forty Acres to redshirt.

Coming out of Atascocita High School in Humble, TX, Kibble was rated as a three-star prospect in the Longhorns 2024 recruiting class. The offensive linemen was ranked as the No. 53 interior offensive linemen in class by 247Sports and the No. 101 player out of the Lone Star State.

And now the former three-star prospect will be on the move, looking for a new place to call home.

Texas' Offensive Line Set to Look A Lot Different Heading into 2026

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns offensive line could potentially undergo another complete remake as it did before the 2025 season, especially on the interior of the unit, as starting right guard DJ Campbell and starting left guard Cole Hutson are both out of eligibility. Starting center Connor Robertson also has a decision to make on his future.

Another potential loss for the Longhorns' offensive line is the pending decision of star left tackle Trevor Goosby, who has a big choice whether to head to the NFL or return to Texas for another season.

With the only spot safely secured on the offensive line, that being sophomore right tackle Brandon Baker, the Longhorns, who already had the interior of the offensive line earmarked as a position of high need in the transfer portal with the recent departure, have a need that is ever-increasing.