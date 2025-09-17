Texas Longhorns DT Hero Kanu Talks 'Personal Decision' to Leave Ohio State
Texas football has had several notable transfers join the Longhorns this offseason, helping compile one of college football's most impressive rosters.
One of these transfers, defensive lineman Hero Kanu, seems to be enjoying his time in Austin, embracing his new home with Texas.
"It was just a personal decision, I thought it was best for me," Kanu said on his decision to commit to Texas. "Coming out of the portal, getting recruited by Texas...I felt like Texas was the best fit for me."
Hero Kanu is Already Making an Impact with the Texas Longhorns
Kanu joined the Longhorns after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In two seasons with Ohio State, Kanu totaled 14 tackles and a sack. Already three games into the 2025 season with the Longhorns, Kanu has seven total tackles, including two tackles-for-loss and a sack in Saturday's 27-10 win over UTEP.
"The team dynamic is really good," Kanu said. "The whole rotation going on with the D-line, I think it's awesome. I can always go and be fresh, produce, have some production in general...I'm really happy about the whole rotation."
It's not just his stats and the defensive line rotation that Kanu seems to be enjoying, but Austin in general. Born in Germany, then having attended college for two seasons in Ohio, Texas is an entirely new environment for the redshirt junior.
"I think Austin is like a living city...I feel like I see different people every day," Kanu said. "One thing I love about it...where I live, there's always sun coming through the window...it always seems bright...It brings a smile on my face."
Kanu seems to be connecting to his teammates as well as his new city. Now a member of another one of the nation's top defenses, Kanu looks to be fitting in with an impressive group of defensive linemen.
"We're going to be one of the closest groups on this field at all times," Kanu said of the Texas defensive linemen. "We hang out outside of the facility, we make time, we have pizza nights, just hanging out, hanging out at the pool...we have a great chemistry going on."
The Texas defensive line will have another chance to show off that chemistry on Saturday when the Longhorns take on another out-of-conference opponent in Sam Houston. Kanu and the Longhorns will take on the Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.