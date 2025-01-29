Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Hero Kanu Commits to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are adding some championship-winning experience to their roster for 2025.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle transfer Hero Kanu has committed to Texas with two years of eligibility left. He played two seasons in Columbus and won a National Championship with the Buckeyes before entering the portal on Jan. 24.
Kanu also reportedly had interest from Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.
Originally from Germany, Kanu was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Santa Margarita Catholic in California. He received offers from teams like Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and many more. However, he chose the Buckeyes.
During his two seasons with Ohio State, Kanu played in 26 contests while tallying 14 total tackles (nine solo) and one sack. He appeared in the Buckeyes' CFP wins over Oregon and Texas this season, totaling one tackle in each game. He also played in the National Championship.
Kanu is now the fifth portal commit for the Longhorns this offseason, joining Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard, Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, North Carolina defensive lineman Travis Shaw and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
So far, the Longhorns have had more portal losses than gains. Texas has lost Johntay Cook II, linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M), defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
Kanu will face off against his former team when the Longhorns travel to Columbus to face the Buckeyes in the 2025 season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30.
