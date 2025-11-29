Texas Longhorns DT Calls Out 'Obsessed' Texas A&M After 'Cowardly' Comment
College football brings out the pettiness in everyone, whether that be for good or for bad. After earlier comments were made by the Texas A&M Aggies during the week about the Texas Longhorns, calling them 'cowardly', it was the Longhorns who got the last laugh.
The Longhorns beat their rivals for the second straight season, this time in Austin, ruining the Aggies' perfect season. While the theatrics and reactions to the win may have started early in the week for the Longhorns, they continued that response well into the aftermath of the game, this time from defensive lineman Hero Kanu.
Kanu took issue with his team being called cowardly and gave his own response, questioning the mentality of the Aggies and calling them 'obsessed' with the Longhorns.
Worry About Yourself
The Longhorns needed a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, and the last team remaining on their schedule was the only undefeated team in the SEC, and their biggest rivals, the Aggies. They stepped up to the challenge, delivering a 27-17 win in the Lone Star Showdown, and after delivering a beatdown, pulled out the receipts from all of the comments in the holiday week leading up to the game.
"Cowards do what cowards do," Ar'maj Reed-Adams said when asked about the Longhorns stepping on the Aggies' logo after winning in College Station last season.
With their backs to the wall on the season, and nothing to lose, the Longhorns delivered one of their best team performances of the season, especially on the defensive side. They held the Aggies offense, which had scored 30 points in six of their last seven SEC games, to only 17 points total, including just seven points in the second half. While they were focused on winning, it seems the Aggies' attention was turned elsewhere, according to Kanu.
“One thing that we noticed is they were obsessed with us. They were only worried about us," Kanu said, according to Danny Davis of the Statesman. "We were worried about ourselves. You know, they should have been worried about themselves.”
While the Aggies entered the game as favorites and were the perfect team of the season, the Longhorns trusted one another, believing in themselves, just as they had all season long. This time, they blocked out the noise leading up to the showdown, focusing on the task at hand rather than last year, and it paid off.
With their ninth win of the season and their third top-10 win of the year, the Longhorns will await their fate, finding out on Sunday, Dec. 7, if they have done enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.