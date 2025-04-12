AI NFL Mock Draft Predicts Two Texas Longhorns Selected in First Round
From hopeful college football fans to notable ESPN analysts, predictions for this year's NFL Draft have been thorough and thought out. But a new contender has entered the chat. Literally.
With the Draft just over a week away, USA Today proposed the idea of letting social media platform 'X' and its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok compile its own mock lineup for the first round.
It seemed that Grok wasn't too far astray from what the world has been saying, including having two former Texas Longhorns on its list: offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and corner back Jahdae Barron.
Grok believes that Banks will be the No. 7 pick to the New York Jets and mentioned how they could use a sturdy offensive line. Considering how Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers took 40 sacks last season alone while Banks only gave up three over 42 career starts, it makes sense for Banks to join a team in desperate need of some quarterback protection.
Although Banks' Draft stock took a dip in recent months for unsure reasons, Grok's No. 7 placement is one of the highest seen in a mock draft this year, and Banks is still projected to be the first Texas Ex taken in various other mock drafts.
The AI bot also has corner back Jahdae Barron as the No. 23 pick to the Green Bay Packers, a prediction that has been a common theme already. Considering that current Packers corner back Jaire Alexander's future with the program is sticky, Grok hopes that Barron can be a safety net.
Surprisingly, Grok did not mention wide receiver Matthew Golden as a first-round pick, although he has been a staple in nearly every mock draft to date. Golden was the first Longhorn to receive a formal invitation to the Draft, and looks to be a top-five pick in some cases.
Another Texas star that didn't make the cut is wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who has been projected as one of the final first-round picks in recent publications. However, Bond's recent legal issues might cause a stir that would leave him to the second or third rounds, so maybe Grok's prediction is accurate.
It seems that this robot really knows it's football, but it also helps that there's been plenty of content to go around for it to make its conclusions. Grok solidified that Banks and Barron are definitely first-round takeaways, but also missed out on including two promising players with Golden and Bond.
The Draft will begin on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Texas looks to bring a record wave of invitees and future pros.