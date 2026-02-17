Texas Longhorns Hire Another New Assistant Coach

The Texas Longhorns are making another new addition to the coaching staff on defense under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns have already made two notable changes with the hire of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Blake Gideon as a secondaries coach.

But this time, Texas is addressing its coaching staff for the defensive line.

Texas Longhorns to Hire Western Kentucky DT Coach

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are expected to hire Western Kentucky defensive tackles coach Kwahn Drake as an assistant defensive line coach.

This means that he will likely be working closely with Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark and defensive line coach Kenny Baker next season while being under Muschamp's umbrella.

Prior to his role at Western Kentucky, Drake was an assistant coach in the UFL and also spent time with the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas Jayhawks.

He brings tons of experience to Texas, as Drake also worked as a defensive line coach at Tulane back in 2012 before becoming an assistant coach at Memphis in 2016. He then took the job as the defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois in 2017 before coming back to the Power conference level.

While Muschamp and Gideon are the most notable additions to the Texas defensive staff this offseason, the Longhorns have also hired some other interesting names on both sides of the ball.

This includes new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke from the Florida Gators and Georgia defensive analyst Garrett Cox along with general staff additions in Kevin Mashack as the director of scouting and Matt King to the strength and conditioning staff.

Cox is particularly interesting, as he had a long history with Georgia, previously working with the Bulldogs as a student assistant in 2006 before making stops with TCU, Michigan, Tennessee and Alabama in the years to follow. This included three years under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide won two national championships in 2015 and 2017.

As for Drake, he will have some impressive talent to work with on the defensive line next season.

At edge rusher, the Longhorns return star Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson along with Colton Vasek and Justus Terry. On the interior, Hero Kanu and Alex January will return while Texas added Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard out of the transfer portal.