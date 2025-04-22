Could Texas Longhorns Be Set for Historic NFL Draft Weekend?
The wait is almost over. The NFL Draft will kick off live in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday with Day 1. But not only will Thursday mark the start of the NFL's three-day extravaganza, it could also be the start of a historic three days for the Texas Longhorns.
With 19 Longhorns eligible to be selected, Texas has a chance to break the NFL Draft record for most players taken in a single class from a school. That record is currently held by the Longhorns' SEC foe, the Georgia Bulldogs, who set it in 2022 with 15 players being taken. That included five first-round selections.
With 19, Texas obviously has a chance not only break it but smash it in its entirety. However, even with 19 player having declared for the draft, it doesn't guarantee that all of those Longhorns will have their dream fulfilled and hear their names called. But they will have wiggle room to have at least three players go undrafted and still break the record at 16.
But how likely is that goal for the Longhorns' draft class this year? Well, considering there are big names like Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks, Matthew Golden, Jahdae Barron, Alfred Collins, Isaiah Bond, Andrew Mukuba, and Cameron Williams, included in that 19 players, those already get the Longhorns to eight players nearly locked to be taken.
That doesn't include others like Vernon Broughton, Barryn Sorrell, Jaydon Blue, David Gbenda, and Hayden Conner, who were all productive players in their time at Texas and could also hear their name called.
Yet that leaves the likes of Gavin Holmes, Bill Norton, Morice Blackwell Jr., and Velton Gardner to be drafted to help Texas break the record.