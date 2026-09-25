Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Faces "Legitimate Concern" of Missing Tennessee Game
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The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are officially beginning their nine-game SEC slate with a road matchup against No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.
However, Texas faces some notable injury questions ahead of kickoff at Neyland Stadium.
While Longhorns fans have already gotten the good news they were hoping for regarding the availability of star edge rusher Colin Simmons, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers remained questionable on the second SEC injury report released Thursday evening.
Though his status is still up in the air, reports are indicating Smothers has a chance of missing the game entirely.
Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Uncertain to Play vs. Tennessee
Smothers faces "legitimate concern" of missing Saturday's game against Tennessee as he continues to recover from a lower-leg injury, according to reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
This would pave the way for Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown to start for Texas with true freshman Derrek Cooper set to have a significant role right behind him.
"No final determination made at this point but the status of Smothers is very much in question," Zenitz wrote on X.
In the win over UTSA, Smothers finished with 10 carries for 54 yards along with two catches for 11 yards. He never went down with an obvious injury and didn't take a trip to the locker room before the game ended.
This made it a surprise for Texas fans when Smothers suddenly appeared on the initial Texas-Tennessee injury report released on Wednesday. While many were expecting to see players like Justus Terry, Nick Townsend and Xavier Filsaime -- all of whom have already been ruled out for the game -- to appear on the injury report, Smothers' inclusion came out of nowhere.
But Texas is better prepared than most teams when it comes to dealing with the potential absence of a starting running back.
The Longhorns added Smothers and Brown out of the portal knowing both would bring starting-caliber talent to the backfield. Smothers eventually won the starting job during fall camp, but make no mistake: Brown remains heavily involved in the Texas game plan with or without Smothers.
It's no secret that Texas would be losing a major piece of its goal-line offense if Smothers is ruled out. In the comeback win over Ohio State, he had a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which was highlighted by the game-tying score with 25 seconds left that then allowed Texas to take the lead on the ensuing extra point.
Through the first three games of his Texas career, Smothers has tallied 41 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns along with seven catches for 54 yards and another score.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7