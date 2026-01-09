Texas Longhorns Host Another ACC LB Transfer for Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns have gotten the ball rolling after some what of a slow start in the transfer portal, with a few of the designated priority targets that the Longhorns had in mind deciding not to enter the transfer portal at all or withdraw their name from the portal and return to their programs.

Already a week into the transfer portal, the Longhorns have added nine acquisitions out of the portal, with the most important so far being the addition of Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown, who will be needed to rebuild the Longhorns' running game.

However, the Longhorns still have a glaring need that they have not addressed outside of the offensive line just yet, that being at the linebacker position, and it's clear that Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff see the linebacker spot as a big need, bringing in another player on an official visit.

Florida State Transfer LB Visits Texas on Friday

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs the ball up the field past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Friday morning, per a report from OnTexasFootball on X, Florida State transfer junior linebacker Justin Cryer is in Austin today for an official visit with the Longhorns. The linebacker has spent the last three seasons with the Seminoles and is looking for a new program for his final year of eligibility.

Cryer is rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect and the No. 75 available linebacker in the portal, per On3.

This season was the most productive for Cryer down in Tallahassee, where he played in all 12 games for the Seminoles and made eight starts in 2025. The linebacker recorded 43 tackles (15 solo) and a sack this season.

In his three seasons with Florida State, Cryer made 34 total appearances and made 10 career starts. The junior wrapped up his time with the Seminoles, tallying 86 tackles (39 solo), a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Coming out of Royal High School in Katy, Texas, Cryer was an underrated three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 125 player at his position by 247Sports and as the No. 246 player out of the Lone Star State.

The linebacker recently visited with another SEC team, the Kentucky Wildcats, with Cryer being in Lexington on Jan. 6, and another team likely in the mix is Houston, which was deemed a school to watch in Cryer's transfer portal recruitment.

For the Longhorns, any additions to the linebacker room will be crucial, with the only returning player in that unit with experience being sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith, after the recent news that true freshman Elijah "Bo" Barnes is "expected" to enter the transfer portal.

And a veteran linebacker like Cryer would be exactly what the Longhorns need, as the Texas native could return to the Lone Star State if positive momentum is built during his visit to Austin.