Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
Following an intense Week 1 matchup at Ohio State, the Longhorns are set to return home and face a lower-profile opponent at home in Week 2.
While the San Jose State Spartans won’t hand them a victory without a battle, the Longhorns outrank them and outmatch them by several predictive measures.
Additionally, with matchups like Michigan vs. Oklahoma, Baylor vs. SMU and Iowa vs. Iowa State all going on this same weekend, this will be a game where less eyes are on the Longhorns than the previous week.
This game could be their first opportunity of the season to get less experienced players on the field and experiment with different plays and formations if they play their cards right from the start.
A little less than three months out from the matchup, here are the outcomes our staff predicts:
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
People shouldn’t ignore San Jose State’s talented linebacker room or the experience they have at QB with redshirt senior Walker Eget, but I don’t believe this team has what it takes to keep up with Texas this year.
Their rushing offense was one of the worst in the Mountain West conference last year, and with their top three receivers from last year having departed, their offense will have too difficult of a time creating opportunities against a strong Longhorn defense.
Although the Spartans have the potential to string together some solid wins this season, I don’t believe the Longhorns are within striking distance for them.
Prediction: Texas 42, San Jose State 10
JD Andress - Staff Writer
Coming off a week where you’re playing an intense game against Ohio State, it’s easy to find yourself mentally and physically drained, making SJSU a “trap game." Since Sarkisian has taken over, trap games have been a thing of the past and I don’t expect that to change now. The Longhorns should take care of business handily in this one.
Prediction: Texas 56, San Jose State 10
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
Fresh off what should be an adrenaline-filled victory over the reigning national champions in Ohio State, the Longhorns will enjoy a more lax game as San Jose State visits the Forty Acres. Texas will do what Texas does, and should have a well-earned 2-0 start to the season, with little threat from the Spartans.
Prediction: Texas 45, San Jose State 7
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
After the opener against Ohio State, the Longhorns have a very manageable schedule for the rest of September, starting with this game against San Jose State. The Spartans actually had one of the nation’s best passing offenses last season (statistically speaking at least), but lost Nick Nash, who led all FBS players with 16 receiving touchdowns, to the NFL. Plus, let’s be frank, the difference in talent is simply astronomical.
Prediction: Texas 38, San Jose State 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Texas will outmatch San Jose State across the board. The Longhorns will get out to a big lead early on and be able to iron out some things that didn't go well against Ohio State.
It'll be a game where the new-look offense gets quality reps to try and mesh together early. I think Texas dominates for all 60 minutes.
Prediction: Texas 45, San Jose State 10
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
Whether or not the Longhorns get their revenge on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, they’ll be too much for the San Jose State Spartans to handle in Week 2. Texas gets the job done easily, with Arch Manning and company putting on a show in the home opener at DKR.
Prediction: Texas 45, San Jose State 7
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Texas vs San Jose State, depending on the outcome of the prior week's game against Ohio State, will either be a bounce-back victory for the Longhorns or a game that cruises the team to 2-0 on the season.
The Spartans had an impressive wide receiver in Nick Nash last season, who led all of college football in touchdowns and finished second in receptions and receiving yards, but without their star receiver this season, will be much less productive on the offensive end.
Arch Manning will demonstrate both his passing and rushing skills, but it will be the Texas defense that has the best performance. With standout linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore and Edge Colin Simmons, this should be a dominant day for the Longhorns on the defensive side.
Prediction: Texas 35, San Jose State 14